Salmon Arm Silverbacks double up Vernon Vipers

BCHL: Silverbacks snap 1-1 tie with pair of goals two minutes apart in second, go on to 4-2 road win

Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say uses the right pad to deny Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn a goal as Silverbacks defender Mathieu Cobetto-Roy helps out during the Gorillas’ 4-2 BCHL win Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

A pair of goals two minutes and three seconds apart late in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and propelled the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to a 4-2 win over the Vernon Vipers in B.C. Hockey League action Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Kal Tire Place.

The win snapped a modest two-game losing skid for the Silverbacks (10-2-10), who have slipped to second in the Interior Conference, one point behind the West Kelowna Warriors. Vernon (4-6-3-2) is now winless in its last three games and sits seventh in the nine-team conference.

Daniel Panetta, with his fifth of the year, and Simon Tassy’s shorthanded marker for his 13th snipe of the season, scored for Salmon Arm to snap the deadlock.

Liam Cavan, with his first of the season, at 17:09 cut the Salmon Arm lead to 3-2 heading into the third period.

Pavetta added his second of the game with two seconds left into an empty net to round out the scoring.

Brandon Santa Juana (5th) gave the ‘Backs a 1-0 lead with a powerplay marker for the only goal of the opening frame.

Luke Buss, with his sixth on the year, tied the game for Vernon on a powerplay 33 seconds into the second period.

Owen Say made 21 saves for the win while Roan Clarke made 23 stops in a losing effort for Vernon.

The Vipers were scheduled to play in Merritt Friday, Nov. 19, but that game is among a handful postponed by the league due to provincial flooding and travel limitations. Vernon will play in Salmon Arm next Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The Silverbacks host the West Kelowna Warriors for a doubleheader at the Shaw Centre Friday, Nov. 19 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 20 (6 p.m.).

