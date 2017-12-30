Rockets stop Royals for 12th straight win at home

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak moves the puck with Victoria Royals’ forward Matthew Phillips in pursuit in WHL action Saturday at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Leif Mattson scored the winner in a shootout as the Kelowna Rockets extended their home-ice winning streak to 12 games with a 3-2 victory over the Victoria Royals Saturday in WHL action at Prospera Place.

Mattson, the fifth Rockets’ shooter, beat Royals’ netminder Griffen Outhouse, then watched rookie goaltender Roman Basran stop Eric Florchuk to give Kelowna the win.

Mattson, with his 10th, and Kyle Topping, with his 14th of the season, scored in regulation for the Rockets who led 2-1 after twp periods.

Victoria’s Matthew Phillips tied the game with five minutes remaining in the third period to force overtime.

The Royals outshot the Rockets 38-32.

Kelowna was again without veteran forward Dillon Dube and captain Cal Foote, both of whom are with Team Canada at the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.

The Rockets return to action Wednesday, Jan. 3 when they host the Tri-City Americans. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

