Kelowna Rockets’ Nolan Foote was drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL Draft on June 21. Photo: Marissa Baecker

Rockets’ star impresses at World Junior showcase

Nolan Foote picked up 6 points at the World Junior Summer Showcase

The Kelowna Rockets’ pre-season starts in less than a month, and star Nolan Foote has been making the most of the off-season.

The reigning team MVP put on a show with Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase last week. Foote led all Canadian players with two goals and four assists in three games.

The showcase is a pre-World Juniors training camp that pits international teams together in a friendly tournament. Foote, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL draft in June, led Canada over Team U.S.A in the first game of the tournament with a goal and assist, then picked up an assist in game two against Team Sweden.

READ MORE: Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

READ MORE: 14-year-old Kelowna golfer making pro push

In the showcase finale on Aug. 3, Foote picked up another goal and assist but Canada ultimately fell to the U.S. 5-3.

With the WHL pre-season starting up for the Rockets on Aug. 30, Foote and the rest of Team Canada hopefuls will return to their clubs, and over the next four months will look to impress for their shot for an IIHF World Junior roster spot.

The 2020 Championships begin Dec. 26 in the Czech Republic.

