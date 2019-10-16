Rockets’ Nolan Foote will join Dillon Hamaliuk and Kaedan Korczak as Kelowna players being invited to the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets sending league-high 3 players to 2019 Canada Russia Series

Kelowna’s Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk join Team WHL in November

The upcoming CIBC Canada Russia Series will have some Kelowna talent this year.

Three Rockets have been named to the roster for Team WHL ahead of the series, which will pit Team Russia junior hockey players against the best-of-the-best of the Canadian Hockey League in a six-game series kicking off in Saskatchewan in November.

Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk are the trio of Rockets which will join Team WHL, a league high number.

It’s a strong sign of the Rockets’ talent depth, who have players vying for other junior hockey accolades this year.

“It’s great that Hamaliuk and Korczak are getting an opportunity alongside Foote, who’s already in the mix for the World Junior team,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“I think that it’s a great for those two guys, that they’ve been recognized this early in the year. It’s a chance for them to open some eyes and possibly create an opportunity for them.”

READ MORE: Rockets take lessons from weekend's loss, look for bounce back against Swift Current

READ MORE: Kelowna Comedy hosting Halloween fundraiser show

The three Rockets were drafted in the first two rounds of last June’s NHL draft in Vancouver.

So far this season, Foote, a Tampa Bay draft pick, has four goals and six assists this season; Hamaliuk, a San Jose pick, has five goals and five assists; and Korczak, a Las Vegas selection, has two goals and three assists.

This will be 17th year of the CIBC Canada Russia Series. Team CHL has won 12 times while Team Russia has four wins.

The Rockets are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Swift Current Broncos at Prospera Place.

