Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

Update: 1:17 p.m.

The Canadian Hockey League has confirmed that the remainder of all three leagues seasons have been suspended until further notice.

“The Canadian Hockey League (takes) the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff, and general public very seriously,” reads the official statement.

“CHL president Dan MacKenzie with (league) commissioners David Branch, Gilles Courteau, and Ron Robison have been monitoring the situation in regards to the coronavirus (COVID-19) including what local, provincial, and federal health agencies have recommended.”

The #CHL announces that the balance of the 2019-20 season and all hockey related activity shall be paused immediately until further notice. STATEMENT 📰: https://t.co/nI1HuSoAF7 pic.twitter.com/PapQjL99es — CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) March 12, 2020

Original 1 p.m.

The Canadian Hockey League announced on Thursday, March 12 that the season has been suspended, according to hockey analyst Bob McKenzie.

The Canadian Hockey League has suspended/paused its season. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 12, 2020

The Kelowna Rockets and rest of the Western Hockey League, one of three CHL members, will not play any more games until directed by the league.

Kelowna was scheduled to play the Kamloops Blazers this weekend and had only five games remaining in the season.

More details to come.

