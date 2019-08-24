(Contributed file photo)

Rockets rookie camp concludes with praise from management

150 prospects demonstrated their skills over last week’s camp

Less than a week to go until Rockets pre-season starts and Kelowna prospects concluded rookie camp leaving a good impression on Kelowna’s top brass.

Close to 150 2003- and 2004-born players took their talents to Prospera Place last week in hopes in impressing scouts to earn a spot into the Rockets’ main camp. The Kelowna director of player personnel said this it was one of the most impressive rookie camps he’s seen.

“I’ve been here thirty years, and in all fairness, this might have been the most competitive camp that we’ve ever had,” said Lorne Frey.

“Although we had a big number, it was very exciting and the kids played hard making every game fun to watch. We’ve enjoyed every minute of it all.”

READ MORE: Pair of Rockets added to NHL team’s prospect showcase

READ MORE: Indoor Okanagan soccer league expands in 2nd year

While returning Rockets players have been casually trickling in over the weeks ahead of the team’s main camp. Meanwhile, the rookies and prospects have been battling at the tournament to show how far they’ve come since the end of last hockey season.

“We had an opportunity to see a lot of these players play last year and obviously things change over the months that you haven’t seen them. Some have grown, they’ve changed dramatically over the four or five months,” said Frey.

“They’ve grown physically, they’ve gotten quicker and better. This tournament has given us an opportunity to evaluate them a few months later with all of those changes and improvements.”

The advancing class of prospects will join the entire 2019 bantam draft class at the main camp which will finish Aug. 28.

Frey said that Kelowna’s 2019 class is surpassing expectations with later draft picks Rilen Kovacevic, Max Sanford and Daimon Gardner standing out amongst the eight drafted players.

The Rockets start the pre-season Aug. 30 at Prospera Place against the Victoria Royals.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Lions preach finish, toughness against ferocious Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Just Posted

Rockets rookie camp concludes with praise from management

150 prospects demonstrated their skills over last week’s camp

Okanagan Nation bringing overdose awareness to Westbank, Kelowna

The Purple Ribbon Campaign for International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 28

Hot start not enough for West Kelowna in 2-1 pre-season loss

The Warriors dropped game two of the pre-season to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

‘Significant number’ of Kelowna rentals over 40 years old: report

From 2011 to 2016, 73 per cent of new households in Kelowna were rentals, according to the city

Fire in Kelowna apartment started in garbage can

The apartment was evacuated for a 4th-floor fire

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A foggy start to Saturday, possible thunderstorms ahead

Your weather report for Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

UPDATE: Crown cross-examines B.C. father accused of killing daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Most Read