Rockets resume road trip with stop in Moose Jaw

Kelowna will be without Dube, Lind and Foote for Tuesday’s meeting with Warriors

Leif Mattson and the Kelowna Rockets will battle Josh Thrower and the Moose Jaw Warriors Tuesday in WHL action. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets visit the Moose Jaw Warriors tonight in the third game of their six-game pre-Christmas tour of the Eastern Division.

Face off at Mosaic Place is 5 p.m. Pacific time.

The Rockets are 1-1 so far on the road trip, beating Regina 7-5 on Friday and losing 7-4 Sunday in Brandon.

Kelowna will be without Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and Cole Foote, all of whom are in St. Catharines this week for Hockey Canada’s national junior selection camp.

“We knew coming into this stretch of games that there would be no easy battles and this conference is very competitive. During our first two games and moving forward our game plan isn’t going to change,” said Rockets assistant coach Kris Mallette said. “Now with Dube, Foote, and Lind gone to camp we must really concentrate on the simplicity of our game and our compete for 60 minutes. “

“So far we’ve played some very good stretches in our games but in turn have also had some mental lapses, so if we can limit those we feel confident in our room and the players we have in it.”

This is first and only meeting of the season between these two clubs. They met once last year in Kelowna and the Warriors took that one 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 18.

The Rockets enter Tuesday night with a record of 18-9-2-1 for 39 points, good enough for second place in the B.C. Division, four back of the division-leading Victoria Royals, and five ahead of the third place Vancouver Giants.

