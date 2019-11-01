Rockets ready for home return after 16-day break

Kelowna hosts the Prince George Cougars in their first home game since Oct. 16

The Kelowna Rockets return to home ice Friday night after not playing a home game since Oct. 16.

In the 16 days, the Rockets picked up two wins and five total points in four games as they now sit tied for first place in the B.C. division.

The Rockets are coming off a two-game road trip in Victoria against the Royals where they notched three points.

On Friday, Kelowna will host the Prince George Cougars for the first time this season. The Rockets and Cougars have played three times already this season, all up north, and the Rockets lead the series 2-1.

The Cougars have struggled out of the gate this season with only four wins, while the Rockets notched their eighth win of the season on Wednesday night with their 1-0 win and first shut-out of the season against the Royals.

It will be captain Nolan Foote’s first home game since being named the franchises 25th captain on Oct. 18. The Kelowna star leads the team with 17 points with four points coming against the cougars.

Alternate captain Kyle Topping will miss Friday night’s match-up as he suffered a lower-body injury Wednesday night.

Kelowna will then have the rest of the weekend off before returning to Prospera Place to host the Royals on Nov. 6.

