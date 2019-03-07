Rockets prepare for weekend double-header against Kamloops

It’s the final two times the teams will play this season

The Kelowna Rockets are preparing for the one of the biggest weekend battles of their season.

The Rockets play the Kamloops Blazers both Friday and Saturday night and are only seven points ahead of their biggest rivals in the B.C. divisional standings.

Back to back wins for Kelowna will guarantee the Rockets a berth into the playoffs, while anything less will give the Blazers hope of surpassing the Rockets in the standings.

Kelowna is coming off a 4-3 win over the Portland Winterhawks on March 3, leading Rockets goal scorer Nolan Foote said the team can’t let up on the gas with only five games remaining in the season.

“We have to play our game and definitely play like we did against Portland,” said Foote. “We played strong and good last weekend. Moving forward we need to stick to our game plan and play within our structure. We know what we need to do against Kamloops.”

The season series between the Rockets and Blazers is tied 4-4, but with playoff dreams on the line, the Blazers will be playing desperate to make up ground over the Rockets. The Blazers also have six games left in the season, compared to the Rockets’ five remaining games.

The Rockets play in Kamloops Friday night, and then will return to home ice Saturday night.

Kelowna will play two of it’s last three games of the season at home. The season finale is March 16 against the Vancouver Giants.

