Rockets’ Ethan Ernst battles against a Blazers defender. Photo by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets prepare for weekend double-header against Kamloops

It’s the final two times the teams will play this season

The Kelowna Rockets are preparing for the one of the biggest weekend battles of their season.

The Rockets play the Kamloops Blazers both Friday and Saturday night and are only seven points ahead of their biggest rivals in the B.C. divisional standings.

Back to back wins for Kelowna will guarantee the Rockets a berth into the playoffs, while anything less will give the Blazers hope of surpassing the Rockets in the standings.

READ MORE: Kelowna speed skaters bring home provincial medals

Kelowna is coming off a 4-3 win over the Portland Winterhawks on March 3, leading Rockets goal scorer Nolan Foote said the team can’t let up on the gas with only five games remaining in the season.

“We have to play our game and definitely play like we did against Portland,” said Foote. “We played strong and good last weekend. Moving forward we need to stick to our game plan and play within our structure. We know what we need to do against Kamloops.”

The season series between the Rockets and Blazers is tied 4-4, but with playoff dreams on the line, the Blazers will be playing desperate to make up ground over the Rockets. The Blazers also have six games left in the season, compared to the Rockets’ five remaining games.

The Rockets play in Kamloops Friday night, and then will return to home ice Saturday night.

Kelowna will play two of it’s last three games of the season at home. The season finale is March 16 against the Vancouver Giants.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna speed skaters bring home provincial medals

Just Posted

Rockets prepare for weekend double-header against Kamloops

It’s the final two times the teams will play this season

Filing taxes too expensive? This couple is helping out Lake Country residents

Leona and Dave Hawker have been helping low-income individuals file their taxes

Enterprise Earth to descend upon Kelowna with new sound

The band will take the stage at Fernando’s Pub March 14

Kelowna speed skaters bring home provincial medals

Kelowna Speed Skating Club had an impressive weekend at the BC Short Track Championships

One Man Walking Dead comes to Kelowna stage

The one-man parody show will take place March 23

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

Most Read