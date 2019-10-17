Kelowna’s Mark Liwiski keeps the puck away from a Swift Current Broncos defencemen in the Rockets 3-2 overtime win Wednesday night. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets pick up OT win over Swift Current

Nolan Foote had the OT winner as Broncos give Rockets a close call

It was a closer-than-expected battle as the Rockets pulled off a 3-2 overtime win over the Swift Current Broncos Wednesday night.

Kelowna picked up their sixth win on the year against a Broncos team that’s been struggling out of the gate with only two wins of their own. The Rockets out-shot and out-possessed the Broncos but a combination of turnovers, blocked shots and solid goaltending allowed Swift Current to keep themselves in the game.

Head coach Adam Foote said they have to stick to the game plan.

“When we get the pucks deep and get below their goal-line that’s when we’re a good hockey team,” said Foote.

“We doubled them in chances, but we started the second period with five turnovers. Just off their record, we still have to do what we do best.”

Kelowna found themselves down a goal to start the second period; Rockets’ goalie Cole Schwebius was beaten by a set-play tip from the Broncos’ point.

Nolan Foote and Pavel Novak then added a goal each in the second period getting the Rockets the 2-1 lead.

Foote banged one in during a scramble in front of the net while Novak sniped just under the crossbar during a Rockets’ power-play. The two forwards combine for 26 points on the season so far and are a menacing force on the power-play as they both set up on the wings and can score from almost anywhere on the ice.

Foote added the overtime winner in the first 70 seconds of the extra frame, his second of the night.

He found himself with space on the left side and rifled one past the Broncos goalie Isaac Poulter: it was the shot he was looking for.

“I tried picking up speed in the neutral zone,” said Nolan Foote.

“The defenceman didn’t have a good gap so I just decided I was gonna shoot.”

He said he saw the glove-side open let it rip.

“Yeah, I did (want that shot). Big time.”

The Rockets now start a four-game road trip, starting with their third battle against Kamloops Saturday night.

Kelowna is winless against the Blazers this year and look to start the road-trip on the right foot.

“We’ll have to show them where we have success,” said coach Foote.

“When you get Kamloops deep behind their goal line, that’s where they get exposed.”

It will be a week and half before the Rockets return to Prospera Place, they host the Prince George Cougars on Nov. 1.

