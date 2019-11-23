Rockets pick up 3rd win in a row with victory over T-Birds

The Kelowna Rockets celebrate a goal in Friday night’s win over Seattle. (From left) Sean Comrie, Dillon Hamaliuk, Nolan Foote and Leif Mattson. (Photo: Brain Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

The Kelowna Rockets picked up their third win in a row Friday night with a 3-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

It was the second matchup of the season against the T-Birds and the Rockets used a strong start to the first period to improve their record to 12-8-1-1 and hold onto the second spot in the B.C. division.

It was former T-Bird Dillon Hamaliuk who was the hero for the Rockets Friday night, notching two goals including the game-winner in the third period.

Kelowna’s Dallon Wilton got the scoring started in the first period picking up his first goal of the season after a solid forecheck along side line-mate Ethan Ernst.

Hamaliuk added his first of the night shortly after to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead, but the lead would be short-lived.

Seattle, who sits last in the U.S. division, came storming back in the second period to tie the game with back-to-back goals only 72 seconds apart.

Hamaliuk netted the game winner 10 minutes into the third period after some impressive passing from Nolan Foote and Liam Kindree.

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s losing streak extends to 10 as Warriors fall short in homecoming

With the T-Birds only down a goal, it was Kelowna goalie Cole Schwebius who held strong for the Rockets, turning away all 14 shots in the third period and making 38 total saves for his third win on the year.

Kelowna now sits only four points back of the division-leading Kamloop Blazers, who the Rockets won’t play again until Dec. 27.

The Rockets conclude their two-game road trip Saturday night against the Tri-City Americans.

