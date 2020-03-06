Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman takes a face-off against his old team the Seattle Thunderbirds. Wedman and the Rockets host the T-Birds Friday night. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets itching to secure playoff spot with weekend double-header

Kelowna hosts Seattle Friday night, a win will book ticket to post-season

The Kelowna Rockets are just a win away from booking a ticket to the WHL playoffs.

With just eight games remaining in the season, the Rockets can secure a post-season spot with a win over the Seattle Thunderbirds who visit the Rockets Friday night.

In the first of two games this weekend, Kelowna will look to finish the season strong before the playoffs start near the end of the month. With 60 points, the Rockets currently hold a wildcard playoff spot, but are only nine points back of the Victoria Royals for 3rd in the B.C. division standings.

Rockets’ head coach Kris Mallette had the “interim” status removed earlier this week. The Kelowna bench boss has gone 3-1-2 since taking over on Feb. 19.

READ MORE: Snowboarder eyes Olympics two years after being buried in B.C. avalanche

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors go down swinging in playoff elimination

The Rockets will finish the double-header weekend Saturday night when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes for the first and only time this season.

Kelowna will be without captain Nolan Foote, Liam Kindree, Michael Farren and Sean Comrie due to injuries.

In three games so far this season against the T-Birds, Kelowna has gone undefeated.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Longtime Montreal Canadiens centre Henri Richard dead
Next story
Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

Another policy-breaking pot shop proposed in Kelowna

Since its implementation, the 500-metre policy has proven divisive within council

Owls, Panthers, Knights advance, Coyotes tumble at B.C. basketball championships

Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary blew an 18-point lead Thursday afternoon

Kelowna vet weighs in after coronavirus found in dog in China

Dr. Moshe Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic said chances are minuscule but stresses pet hygiene

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

John Brittain is expected to be tried some time in the fall

Shuswap adrenaline junkie in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Salmon Arm man believes trip will be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

At least two players now committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

Okanagan’s Kingfisher shores up as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Local boat building business makes a big splash

Most Read