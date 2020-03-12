Bruce Hamilton, owner and general manager sits with Lorne Frey, director of player personnel of the Kelowna Rockets. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets issue statement supporting CHL’s call to suspend season due to COVID-19

The Canadian Hockey League suspended all three leagues Thursday afternoon

The Kelowna Rockets have released an official statement in response to the Canadian Hockey League’s decision to suspend the remaining games of the WHL season.

On Thursday, the CHL joined various other sports leagues in pausing league games until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our organization will have more information for season ticket holders and ticket buyers in the near future,” reads the statement. “We appreciate your understanding during these unprecedented events.

READ MORE: Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

READ MORE: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

On March 11, the NBA suspended play for the rest of the season. Following throughout Thursday, the NHL and other various sports leagues (KIJHL, MLB, PGA), followed suit and paused play for the remainder of the season while the COVID-19 pandemic is assessed.

The Canadian Hockey League announced that the balance of the 2019-20 season will be paused until further notice.

The 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna, starting in just over 70 days, has not yet been assessed by the CHL.

