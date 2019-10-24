Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Foote shines as Kelowna picks up their 7th win of the season

The Rockets grab two points after a 4-2 win over the Prince George Cougars Wednesday night. (Brett Cullen/Prince George Cougars)

The Kelowna Rockets got a well-earned and much-needed two points against a divisional opponent Wednesday night.

Kelowna headed up north for their third battle of the season with the Prince George Cougars and are coming home with a 4-2 win. The two points move the Rockets into second place in the tight B.C. division.

Captain Nolan Foote led the way for the Rockets Wednesday night, adding a goal and two assists to his team-leading 16 points. His performance of the night earned him the WHL’s 3rd Star of the Night.

Trevor Wong, Leif Mattson and Liam Kindree all added goals for the Rockets in the win.

Kindree scored the Rockets first short-handed goal of the year near the end of the second period to give Kelowna a 3-2 lead going into the third period. Kelowna’s defence held the Cougars to only four shots in the third period as Foote added the insurance goal with less than three minutes remaining.

Goalie Roman Basran’s record on the season improves to 6-3-1-0 as he made 33 saves in the win.

The two points from the win were as crucial as they come as Kelowna battles in a three-dog race in the B.C. division. The Rockets have 15 points while Kamloops sits in first with 16 and the Vancouver Giants are in third with 14.

Kelowna gets a week off before heading to Victoria for back-to-back games against the Royals for another divisional battle.

The Rockets return to Prospera Place Nov. 1 for a rematch with the Prince George Cougars.

