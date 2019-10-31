(Jay Wallace/Victoria Royals)

Rockets grab first shut-win of the season

Kelowna got revenge over the Victoria Royals with 1-0 victory Wednesday

It was all Cole Schwebius Wednesday night as the Rockets’ goalie back-stopped Kelowna to their first shut-out of the season.

In the 1-0 victory over the Victoria Royals, the Rockets get sweet revenge after dropping game one of the two-game set in a 5-4 shoot-out loss on Tuesday.

The Rockets pick up their eighth win on the season as captain Nolan Foote continues his hot start to the season as he picked up the game’s lone goal, his eighth of the year, on the power-play in the first period.

Schwebius would be stellar throughout the night stopping all 33 Royals’ shots.

The three points the Rockets pick up during the Victoria road-trip moves them into first place in the B.C. division, tied with the Kamloops Blazers.

Kelowna returns to home ice on Saturday as the host the Prince George Cougars.

