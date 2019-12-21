Rockets’ Foote officially makes World Juniors roster

Team Canada made their last cut Saturday ahead of the tournament start on Dec. 26

Team Canada has made their final cuts ahead of the 2020 World Juniors.

Although Kelowna captain Nolan Foote was expected a top-nine spot, the official line-up was not selected until the final cut was made Saturday morning, solidifying Foote’s spot.

Foote will represent the country when the tournament starts on Dec. 26 along side 22 of the best junior players from Canada including fellow WHLers Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants), Ty Smith (Spokane Chiefs).

Foote and Team Canada defeated Team Switzerland 3-0 in a pre-tournament exhibition on Dec. 19.

Team Canada will have one more exhibition match on Dec. 23 against Team Finland before starting the World Juniors tournament Dec. 26 against Team U.S.

