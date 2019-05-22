Rockets’ defenceman takes next step in hockey career

Matt Barberis will join the Carleton Ravens in the fall

After four years in the WHL, Rockets’ defenceman Matt Barberis is graduating onward in his hockey career.

Barberis is joining the Carleton Ravens, that plays within the Ontario University Athletics conference of U Sports.

With the Rockets, the 20-year-old defender played 11 games after being traded at the deadline from the Vancouver Giants. He played in 179 games during his WHL career, and notched 21 goals and 65 assists.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Rocket makes history with Great Britain at hockey championships

READ MORE: Rockets make big moves at WHL draft

Barberis leaves Kelowna along side two other overage defenceman, as the Rockets will look to rebuild their blue line during the continuing off season.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.