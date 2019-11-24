Rockets defeat Americans, extend win streak to four

Leif Mattson had two goals in the Rockets 2-1 victory

Nolan Foote scrambles for a loose puck in front of the Tri-City American’s net on Saturday, November 23. (Photo - Doug Love)

The Rockets finished off their weekend road trip to the United States with a 2-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Centre in Kennewick, Wash on Saturday.

Leif Mattson buried both goals while goaltender Roman Basran stood on his head to give the Rockets their fourth straight win.

Kelowna found themselves behind early in the game when Tri City’s Krystof Hrabik wrapped in a shorthanded goal 1:38 into the first frame.

Early in the third period while on the penalty kill, Mattson poked the puck loose from a forechecking American in the neutral zone to take off on a breakaway and score the game-winner.

Basran turned aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced on route to his tenth win of the season, his record is now 10-5-1-1. Kelowna outshot Tri-City 29-25.

The Rockets are now 13-9-1-1 on the season.

Kelowna returns home to face the Edmonton Oil Kings for a rare Tuesday night matchup. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.