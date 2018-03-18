Nolan Foote and the Kelowna Rockets will face Parker AuCoin and the Tri-City Americans in a best-of-seven first-round playoff series. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets battle Ams in opening round of WHL playoffs

Kelowna finishes off regular season Saturdday with 8-1 home ice win over Vancouver

The Kelowna Rockets will take on the Tri-City Americans in the opening round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Game 1 goes this Thursday night at Prospera Place, with Game 2 set for Saturday, March 24.

Games 3 and 4 are set for Kennewick, WA Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29.

The Rockets closed out the regular season with an 8-1 win Saturday night at home against the Vancouver Giants.

GAME SUMMARY

Dillon Dube and Leif Mattson led the B.C. Division champs (43-22-5-2) with two goals and two assists each. Kole Lind and Kyle Topping each had a goal and an assist.

James Porter stopped 21 shots in the Kelowna net.

The first round schedule:

1 Tri-City @ Kelowna Thursday, March 22 7:05

2 Tri-City @ Kelowna Saturday, March 24 7:05

3 Kelowna @ Tri-City Wednesday, March 28 7:05

4 Kelowna @ Tri-City Thursday, March 29 7:05

5 * Tri-City @ Kelowna Saturday, March 31 7:05

6 * Kelowna @ Tri-City Sunday, April 1 5:05

7 * Tri-City @ Kelowna Tuesday, April 3 7:05

* If necessary

Most Read