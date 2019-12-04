Kelowna’s Roman Basran makes a save against the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place in November. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelown Rockets Images)

Rockets’ Basran named to CHL Team of the Week

The Canadian Hockey League commends the Rockets’ goalie for an impressive week of games

The awards keep coming for the Kelowna Rockets’ Roman Basran.

After notching back-t0-back WHL Goaltender of the Week awards, Basran has been named to the Canadian Hockey League’s Team of the Week, an award for the top position players throughout the entire 60-team league.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, Basran made 46 saves in two games where the Rockets recorded one win and one shoot-out loss. Basran picked up his fourth career shut-out and finished the week with a 0.96 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

Basran said it’s been an entire team effort that’s allowed him to play his best.

“We don’t have any selfish players and that’s been helping us a lot,” he said.

“Everyone knows their role and everyone’s been playing as a team.”

READ MORE: Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

READ MORE: Foote added to Team Canada Juniors selection camp

Basran was joined on the CHL’s Team of the Week by the Ontario Hockey League’s Noel Hoefenmayer, Austen Keating and Marco Rossi who all skate for the Ottawa 67’s. Rounding out the top skaters are the Brandon Wheat King’s Cole Reinhardt (WHL) and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens Artemi Kniazev (QMJHL).

Basran and the Rockets embark on a six-game, eight-day road trip starting Friday throughout Western Canada.

Kelowna returns to home ice Dec. 18 to host the Vancouver Giants before the WHL’s Christmas break.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary
Next story
240 lbs no problem for 71-year-old Kelowna woman

Just Posted

Rockets’ Basran named to CHL Team of the Week

The Canadian Hockey League commends the Rockets’ goalie for an impressive week of games

Rental costs jump nearly 10 per cent in Central Okanagan: Report

It now costs an average $1,251 per month to rent a two-bedroom place in Central Okanagan

A partnership to invest in Central Okanagan economic growth

Parties signed a memorandum of understanding together on Tuesday

Kelowna musician in need of GoFundMe support after serious assault

James Reid has been at the Critical Care Unit at KGH since Nov. 30

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Kelowna man seeks financial help after losing eye in vehicle crash

GoFundMe was created after Jason Townsend was involved in crash last Saturday

UPDATE: Hwy. 1 rockfall cleared, Coquihalla northbound still closed near summit

DriveBC says drivers should expect major delays

UPDATE: Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today

Starting at 9 a.m. expect two hour closures east of Revelstoke

Morning start: Did you know Santa recieved a U.S. pilot’s licence?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

SilverStar excited about future with new owners

‘Tomorrow will look and feel a lot like today,’ director of marketing says

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

Most Read