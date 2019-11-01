Rockets add former Blazer to roster

Kobe Mohr will join the Rockets for Friday nights game against Prince George

The Kelowna Rockets have added Kobe Mohr, a former Kamloops Blazers, to the roster ahead of Friday nights game against Prince George. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

The Rockets have added an experienced skater to their line-up.

Kobe Mohr will join Kelowna’s roster Friday night as the Rockets are set for their first home game in 16 days when they host the Prince George Cougars.

A former Kamloops Blazer, Mohr has currently been playing in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Drumheller Dragons where he has registered 11 points in eight games.

He’s played 248 career WHL games in his career with years spent with the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Blazers. He was on the Blazers’ roster to start this year for the first six games and had one goal and two assists.

Mohr will make his debut Friday night when the Rockets host the Cougars.

Mohr’s addition to the Rockets comes in light of Kelowna forward Kyle Topping being sidelined due to a broken ankle in which he will have surgery to repair.

Topping was injured in Wednesday night’s win against the Victoria Royals.

“Kyle’s health is our biggest priority right now,” said Rockets’ general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“We don’t have a timeline for his return yet, our concern is his well being and his health.”

Mohr will look to slide in into the Rockets’ top line as he’s registered 94 points in his WHL career.

