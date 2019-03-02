Rockets’ 4 goals not enough in loss to Vancouver

The Kelowna Rockets scored four goals in the first two periods, but couldn’t sustain the pressure against the Vancouver Giants Friday night in a 7-4 loss.

Rockets’ Nolan Foote had two goals for Kelowna making it 33 goals on the season so far. Mark Liwiski and Alex Swetlikoff scored the other two for the Rockets, but the Vancouver Giants, who rank first in the B.C. division turned up the heat in the late minutes of the second period to take the lead, then add two more in the third to make it four unanswered goals for the Giants.

The season is winding down for the Rockets as only seven games remain. Kelowna still sits in the third and final playoff spot in the B.C. division with 57 points. The Blazers are only five points back of the Rockets, and the two teams play two more times this season, March 8 and 9.

The Rockets will focus on the second of the three weekend games Saturday in their third meeting of the season with the Portland Winterhawks. Rockets host the Winterhawks Saturday and Sunday night at Prospera Place.

