Relief funds keep Okanagan in the game

The provincial government has kicked in some support to keep sports groups at play following a shutout year.
Fifty community sport organizations in the Interior region are benefiting from B.C.’s $1.5-million Local Sport Relief Fund.
Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee recognizes the important role local sport organizations play across the Okanagan.
”This funding will be instrumental in helping them regain financial footing so they can continue to offer opportunities for physical activity, fun and teamwork for everyone,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put financial pressure on many local sports clubs throughout British Columbia that have had limited ability to offer programming and hold fundraisers to cover expenses.
Without financial support, these clubs are at risk of closure, leaving communities without local access to sport.
In total, 288 organizations will receive a boost from the Local Sport Relief Fund.
The monies will help cover administration and operational costs for local sports organizations dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Insurance, rent, storage costs, essential equipment and more are among eligible expenses to be covered by the relief fund.
Given the significant number of applications received for the initial Local Sport Relief Fund, the ministry is considering other opportunities to support the sport sector.
“The pandemic has led to some significant financial challenges,” said Theresa Cooper, executive director, Okanagan Gymnastics Centre. “With this funding grant from the Province of B.C., we will be able to weather the storm and ensure that we can continue to offer safe programming, both now and into the future.”
Programs in the Okanagan receiving funds include:
