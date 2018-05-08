Records fall at Cherry Blossom Triathlon

Penticton’s Jeff Symonds and Kelowna’s Vanessa Tilson were the pace setters at the 2018 edition of the Fresh Air Cherry Blossom Triathlon.

Symonds (30-34) won the men’s race in record time Sunday morning in Kelowna, with a clocking of 59 minutes 38 seconds.

Kelowna’s Brock Hoel (1-19) was a close second, completing the 700m pool swim, 20K bike ride and 5K run in a time of 59:57.

Both athletes eclipsed the former record by Nathan Champness of Kamloops who timed in at 1:01.35 in 2016.

Penticton’s David Matheson, the top athlete in the 45 to 49 division, was third overall in 1:05.21.

In the women’s race, Tilson (25-29) posted a new record time of 1:09:03, breaking the former mark set by Jen Annett.

West Kelowna’s Emanuela Bandol was second among female racers in 1:10.43, while Kelowna’s Carmelle Guidi-Swan (45-49) was third and 20th overal in 1:12:59.

With 200 individual finishers, 15 teams and a record number of entries for the fifth annual event, the Cherry Blossom Triathlon continues to grow in popularity and scope.

“We’re definitely committed going forward,” said Malindi Elmore, one of the race organizers. “We’re looking to broaden our reach

“It was a great day, with lots of smiles, so we’re very happy with the way it went.”

For complete results of the 2018 event, go to cherryblossomtriathlon.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

Just Posted

Wealth of experience on Kelowna 55+BC Games board

President of volunteer board is David Graham, long-time city recreation manager

Okanagan domestic use water well sign-up frustration mounts

Province lagging on well application approval process

Trial scheduled for man accused in 2013 Kelowna woman’s murder

Jay Thomson, 61, will go to trial on for second degree murder Jan. 14, 2019.

Suspects sought in Naked Cafe break-in

The suspect forcibly gained entrance to the cafe.

‘It’s not on’ defence fails to sway judge in Kelowna

Man ticketed for using an electronic device while driving, despite it not being in use.

Flood waters rise in Falkland

Spring melt hits small community near Vernon ahead of schedule

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions in lost revenue: Fraser Institute

A new report by the think-tank group suggests that Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Alberta laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition

‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

It’s 11,097 kilometres from Doha to Humboldt, Saskatchewan but the fatal crash hit close to home for Dale Gilbert and her husband Scott.

Hawaiian volcanic eruption leaves former Vancouver resident shaken

Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week

Despite risks, volcano offers affordable piece of paradise

Two new cracks in the ground emitting lava and gas have opened up in a Hawaii community where multiple structures have burned down.

Most Read