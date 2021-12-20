Prospera Place operating at 50 % capacity due spread of Omicron

The home of the Kelowna Rockets will no longer be operating at full capacity following recent provincial health guidelines put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, Prospera Place and GSL Group will be operating at 50 per cent starting Dec. 20.

As of today, organizers of indoor public events of all sizes are required to use the B.C. vaccine card to verify immunization for all participants, rather than just those with 50 or more people.

George Fadel, Senior Director of Marketing at GSL Group, announced that Prospera Place will continue to follow public health guidelines to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have worked closely with the local government and health authorities to ensure we are adhering to the most up-to-date health guidelines. We will continue to do so with these new restrictions while providing guests at Prospera Place with the type of fun and safe experience that they expect from us,” he said.

Prospera Place intends on implementing all other health and safety protocols, including vaccine mandates for all guests over 12 years of age who are required to show proof of their vaccination QR code along with a valid photo ID. Masks will remain mandatory for those aged five and older at all times except when eating and drinking while seated.

Also off until at least Jan. 31 are sports tournaments after a rugby tournament on Vancouver Island led to much of the early spread of Omicron in B.C. and at universities around the country. Larger sports and entertainment events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity from Dec. 20 to Jan. 31.

