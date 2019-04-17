Vernon Vipers forward Jesse Lansdell tries in vain to put the puck past Prince George goalie Logan Neaton in Game 4 of the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup championship Wednesday at Kal Tire Place. Neaton finished with 18 saves as the Spruce Kings won their first-ever league title with a 3-1 win to complete a four-game sweep of the Vipers. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Lucky 13 was the charm for the Prince George Spruce Kings.

A 3-1 win over the Vernon Vipers in Game 4 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Fred Page Cup championship series Wednesday at Kal Tire Place in Vernon gave the Spruce Kings their first-ever league title in its 23-year BCHL existence.

It was Prince George’s 13th straight playoff win, capping one of the greatest runs in BCHL post-season history as the Spruce Kings went 16-1, only allowing more than two goals in a game twice. Their only blemish was a 3-0 loss (empty net goal) in Game 4 of the opening round against the Coquitlam Express.

Since Feb. 1, Prince George has gone 25-2, and will now face the Alberta champion Brooks Bandits in a slated best-of-seven Doyle Cup series, scheduled to start April 26 in Brooks.

Prince George’s win also clinched them a spot in the National Junior A Hockey Championship May 11-19 in Brooks.

As they did in the entire series – and haven’t since late in the second period of Game 4 of their league semifinal sweep of the Victoria Grizzlies – the Spruce Kings never trailed Wednesday.

Nolan Welsh opened the scoring for the champs at 9:28 of the first period, deflecting a pass from Layton Ahac past Aidan Porter on a powerplay.

Ben Poisson, who scored the Game 3 overtime winner Tuesday, notched his 13th post-season marker on another Spruce Kings powerplay at 5:14, going bar-down over Porter’s left shoulder for a 2-0 PG lead.

The Vipers, who had 18 shots in the first period of Game 3, didn’t reach 18 shots until about five minutes into the third period. Shortly after, Teddy Wooding gave Vernon life with a rocket off a shot on a powerplay that went bar-down over Spruce Kings goalie Logan Neaton, who has played every minute of the Prince George championship run.

Vernon had several great chances to tie the game but could not get the puck past Neaton and, with 39 seconds left, Patrick Cozzi scored his second of the playoffs into the empty net, causing an eruption of joy at the Spruce Kings bench.

Porter finished with 15 saves while Neaton made 18 stops in the tightest checking game of the series.

The Vipers are now 0-8 in their last two Fred Page Cup appearances. They were swept in 2014 by the Express. Vernon was seeking a league-best 13th overall championship.

 

Vernon Vipers forward Tyler Ho (right) beats Prince George defenceman Dylan Anhorn to the puck to get a shot on Logan Neaton during the BCHL Fred Page Cup championship series Wednesday at Kal Tire Place. The Spruce Kings beat the Vipers 3-1 to sweep the best-of-seven final and win their first-ever league title. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Prince George goalie Logan Neaton is mobbed by teammates Ben Brar and Dylan Anhorn after clinching the franchise’s first-ever B.C. Hockey League Fred Page Cup championship in Vernon Wednesday with a 3-1 win over the Vipers. Prince George swept the best-of-seven final in four games. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Vipers goalie Bradley Cooper (left) congratulates former teammate Logan Neaton of the Prince George Spruce Kings during the handshake line after Prince George swept the B.C. Hockey League Fred Page Cup championship series, clinching their first-ever league title with a 3-1 win in Game 4 Wednesday. Cooper was dealt to the Vipers prior to the league trade deadline. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Just Posted

Kelowna teen fighting for life in Vancouver hospital

A GoFundMe has been set up for KSS’s Erin Tannar

Police swarm residence near UBC Okanagan

Five RCMP cars were seen outside 755 Academy Way Wednesday evening.

Tribute concert to raise money for youth treatment centre in Kelowna

The ABBA and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands will raise funds for he Bridge Youth & Family Services’ Youth Recovery House campaign

Kelowna family to match donations on KGH Day of Giving

The family will match donations on April 25

Serwa wins gold at 2019 Canadian ski cross championships

Serwa took home the hardware from Sunshine Village in Banff April 14

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

WATCH: Okanagan creator transforms into Megatron

Vernon’s Darren McNiven lives in car and creates Transformer replicas, art in former storage bin

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

Salmon Arm church enveloped with care after shooting

Elder: ‘We’re still processing; it will be a while to get over the worst of this.’

African children’s choir brings joy and energy to Okanagan-Shuswap

Performances in Salmon Arm, Penticton and Summerland will raise funds for education.

South Okanagan woman who threatened mom and newborn pleads guilty

Sharon Constance Forner was arrested after a strange home invasion

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Most Read