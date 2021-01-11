Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro. Planning for a 2021 Enduro in May includes staggered starts for riders. (File photo)

Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro. Planning for a 2021 Enduro in May includes staggered starts for riders. (File photo)

Planning underway for 2021 return of Salty Dog Enduro, Shuswap Ultra

Approvals sought to host events in adherence to public health requirements

Two prominent Shuswap outdoor athletic events will potentially be making a comeback in 2021.

Organizers behind Salmon Arm’s annual Salty Dog Enduro and Shuswap Ultra Run (hosted as a Lewiston Ultra event) are in the process of acquiring approvals to host the events this year. Both were cancelled in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kara Leinweber, director of the Enduro and the Shuswap Ultra, because COVID-19 restrictions will likely still be in effect, both events are being revised for 2021.

The Salty Dog Enduro mountainbike event, held on the South Canoe trails, is being planned for the weekend of May 14 to 16. In a letter to Salmon Arm council asking for the city’s approval, Leinweber explained the modified event would involve staggered start times for riders, physical distancing and limited numbers, an additional waiver and various checks related to COVID-19.

Riders would finish with a ride through Klahani Park to grab a burger and a mug commemorating the event’s 20th anniversary.

Regarding the use of Klahani, Leinweber explained the B.C. Ministry of Transportation will asked for use of the nearby gravel pit for parking. This, she said, would provide enough room without displacing area residents and other park users.

Read more: 20th anniversary of Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro postponed to 2021

Read more: Popular Shuswap cross-country running event postponed

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, Downtown Salmon Arm, Shuswap Tourism, the Shuswap Trail Alliance and the Salmon Arm and Sicamous chambers of commerce have signed a joint letter in support of the modified Salty Dog event being held this year. The same organizations (except the Salmon Arm chamber) also signed a letter supporting the return of the Shuswap Ultra, planned for Sept. 25-26.

In a separate letter to city council, Leinweber explained the Shuswap Ultra cross-country running race, if approved, would once again begin in Klahani Park. The 60-kilometre run would finish at Hyde Mountain Golf Resort, while the 10- and 20-km runs would end at the Larch Hills Nordic chalet.

As with the Enduro, the 2021 Ultra would follow current provincial COVID-19 regulations/restrictions and will include a staggered start, limited numbers, an additional waiver and COVID-19 checks. Use of the gravel pit will be requested for this event as well.

The Larch Hills Nordic Society also offered its support for the Ultra event, provided it has the approval of the provincial health officer and adheres to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian bobsleigh team wins silver in Germany
Next story
‘False positive’ COVID-19 test behind Vancouver Canucks cancelling training camp

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP is investigating after a man was found breaking into the garage of a home in the BX, and allegedly produced a firearm before fleeing Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (File Photo)
Police on the hunt for armed home intruder in Vernon

A BX-area resident found the suspect, allegedly armed with a firearm, in their garage Friday morning

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

This brings the total number of cases to 162, 107 of which reside on the mountain

This home in Vernon is one of seven new residences across B.C. that could go to the grand prize winner of the 2021 Choices Lottery in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (BC Children’s Hospital photo)
Vernon home featured in B.C. lottery

Houses in Vernon and Okanagan Falls among grand prize choice in Choices Lottery supporting BCCHF

(Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News)
False tsunami warning in South Okanagan caused by corrupted file

No, the South Okanagan isn’t being swept away by a tsunami

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro. Planning for a 2021 Enduro in May includes staggered starts for riders. (File photo)
Planning underway for 2021 return of Salty Dog Enduro, Shuswap Ultra

Approvals sought to host events in adherence to public health requirements

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Spallumcheen Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Don Charbonneau/Facebook)
Armstrong motorist driven off road by truck

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97A Jan. 11

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

Most Read