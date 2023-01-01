PHOTOS: Vernon all-girls basketball camp a big hit

Former Canadian women’s basketball team member Cassandra Brown of Vernon (black hoodie) rallies the Grades 5-7 group one last time at Brown’s first Christmas All Girls Basketball Camp held Dec. 27-29 at Vernon Christian School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Adie Janke (left) and Pearl Fogel (right), both 14 and from Vernon Secondary, discuss shot selections at the first Christmas All Girls Basketball Camp hosted by former national women’s team member Cassandra Brown of Vernon Dec. 27-29 at Vernon Christian School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The first Christmas All Girls Basketball camp, hosted by former national team member Cassandra Brown (back, dark sweater) of Vernon, featured a rousing game of ‘baseball,’ nine players aside. The camp, for girls in Grade 5-9, ran Dec. 27-29 at Vernon Christian School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Makena Stantic of Kelowna (left) and Charlotte Routley of Vernon giggle as they battle for ball possession at the first Christmas All Girls Basketball Camp Dec. 27-29 at Vernon Christian School. The camp was hosted by former Canadian women’s team member Cassandra Brown of Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Former Canadian women’s basketball team player Cassandra Brown (centre) happily gathers for a photo with camper Mila David of Kelowna, with Mila’s dad Justin taking the photo, at the end of Brown’s first Christmas All Girls Basketball Camp. The three-day camp was hosted at Vernon Christian School Dec. 27-29. Brown plays pro hoops in Austrailia. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

She’s definitely someone to look up to.

In fact, all camp attendees did look up at six-foot-two Cassandra Brown.

The Vernon basketball player, a former member of Canada’s women’s team who plays professionally in Australia, hosted her first Christmas All Girls Basketball Camp Dec. 27-29 at Vernon Christian School.

The event was hugely popular as it drew close to 40 campers in Grades 5-9 from throughout the North and Central Okanagan.

Brown is passionate about sharing her knowledge of basketball but more importantly, instilling confidence in young female athletes and raising their self esteem.

“It’s bigger than basketball,” said Brown, 30, a 6-foot-2 big guard-small forward. “I want to teach them skills but I also want to build their confidence and make them feel good about themselves.”

Since graduating from Clarence Fulton in 2010, basketball has taken Brown on a journey that is one for the books.

After a standout career at the University of Portland, Brown propelled herself onto the professional basketball scene and hasn’t looked back since. Heading into her eighth season as a pro, the overseas vet continues to chase her dreams and is hoping to help others chase theirs as well.

Brown holds an extensive resumé including Canadian Senior Women’s National Team, NCAA State Farm 3 Point Champion, and most recently named MVP of the Australian NBL’s Mount Gambier Pioneers.

Since graduating from the University of Portland in 2015, Brown has played professionally in Greece, Sweden, Poland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Australia and a handful of other countries.

