Penticton Vees lose at home to Wenatchee

The Penticton Vees lost twice to the Wenatchee Wild this weekend, losing 5-1 Friday in Wenatchee and 5-1 again at home Saturday during preseason play.

Matt Gosiewski opened the scoring with a wrist shot that beat a screened Jack LaFontaine just 10 seconds into a Wild power play.

The Vees answered with a power-play goal of their own as Jack Lagerstrom took a wrist shot from the right circle that was deflected in front of the goal by Ryan Sandelin.

While shorthanded, Wenatchee regained their lead with Josh Arnold picking up a breakaway feed before pulling the puck to his backhand and shooting it past LaFontaine with just 10 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Both teams exchanged chances in the second period, but Gosiewski notched up his second of the night after firing a shot past the blocker of LaFontaine.

Much like the third period in Wenatchee Friday, the Wild seemed to take over the pace of play. The penalties for the Vees piled up, including a 1:57 five-on-three power play for the Wild when they added another goal.

Jake Vaughn wrapped up the scoring for the Wild late in the third with the Wild’s fifth goal of the night.

The Vees now have a week of practice before they open up the 2018-19 regular season schedule Friday night on the road against the Langley Rivermen.