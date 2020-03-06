The Vernon Panthers have advanced to the semifinals of the B.C. Senior Boys Basketball Provincials following a 70-43 victory on March. 5. (Photo: Vancouver Sports Photos)

Owls, Panthers, Knights advance, Coyotes tumble at B.C. basketball championships

Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary blew an 18-point lead Thursday afternoon

It wasn’t all wins and celebrations for Okanagan high school basketball squads as the George Elliot Coyotes were bounced out of the B.C. provincials Thursday night.

The Kelowna Owls, Vernon Panthers and Kelowna Christian Knights all advanced in their respective divisions and will battle in the semi-finals throughout Friday for a chance to advance to Saturday’s championships.

George Elliot’s Triston Hearn had 20 points and Bergren Van Lent notched 19 points and 10 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Lambrick Park Lions who came storming back from a 18-point deficit in the third quarter to win 77-76.

READ MORE: Kelowna wins big, George Elliot stuns at B.C. basketball provincials

In the single-A division, the KCS Knights will play Unity Christian in the semifinals after a 88-54 win Thursday.

Vernon stormed past St. Thomas More Collegiate in a 70-45 win to advance to the AAA semis Friday night against the No. 3 seed G.W. Graham Grizzlies.

KSS, in the AAAA division, were led by Jaydon Lalonde’s 33 points and 11 rebounds in their 94-82 quarter-final victory on Thursday. The Owls advance to take on the Handsworth Royals in the semis.

Kelowna’s Malcom Greggor had 14 points and Johnathon Haughton had 13.

Follow the action at bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

B.C. High School Basketball

Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

