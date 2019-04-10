Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw, who won gold and silver and two Canadian records in his Para Swimming class at the Canadian Trials in Toronto, has been named to the Canadian team that will compete in August at the Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru. (Renate Terpstra - photo)

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

He entered the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto under the radar.

Now, Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw is clearly out from under it.

Brayshaw, 16, is one of 13 swimmers named to the Canadian team that will compete this summer at the Parapan-Am Games in Lima, Peru.

“They (selection committee) didn’t realize how fast he is,” said Brayshaw’s coach, Renate Terpstra of Vernon. “He swam the time standards he needed so we executed what needed to be done.”

Competing in the S2 Class for swimmers with limited use of their arms and no or almost no use of their hands, legs and trunk, Brayshaw, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, won a gold medal in the 50-metre breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes 11.50 seconds, collected silver with a new personal best and S2 Canadian Para Swimming record in the 50m backstroke in 1:59.72, and added a PB and new S2 Para Swimming Canadian record in the 100m back with a time of 4:13.61, taking off 9.23 seconds.

It’s not known what events Brayshaw will swim in Peru.

“It’s hard for him to believe right now, but it’s very exciting,” said Terpstra.

Brayshaw, who competes for the KISU Swim Club out of Penticton, will head to Spain for a three-week camp prior to the Parapan Am Games, which run Aug. 23-Sept. 1.

The swimmers selected to participate at the Parapan Am Games is a developmental team, most from Swimming Canada’s NextGen program, who will be experiencing their first Games situation. For many, it will be the first step towards competing at the 2020 or 2024 Paralympic Games.

“Congratulations to the athletes selected to represent Canada this summer,” said Catherine Gosselin-Després, executive director of sport, Canadian Paralympic Committee. “Canada is home to many talented para swimmers, and the Parapan Am Games will be a fantastic opportunity for many of our young athletes to gain important international experience in a big multi-sport Games environment. There definitely will be some strong performances from these athletes in Lima, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Canadian team this summer.”

Brayshaw is one of four B.C. swimmers named to the team. Also selected were Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, Arianna Hunsicker of Surrey and Patrick Waters of Kamloops.



