Okanagan Sun looking to stay undefeated in week 10

It’s week 10 in the British Columbia Football Conference and the Okanagan Sun are looking to stay undefeated.

The Sun head to Kamloops to put their perfect 8-0 record on the line against the 4-4 Kamloops Broncos, playing against them for the first time this season.

Last Saturday (Sept. 24) at the Apple Bowl, the Sun won again easily, beating the Langley Rams 42-10, led by running back Javon Garwood who scored two touchdowns on just 11 carries.

Okanagan continues to be the story throughout the conference as they’ve scored a league-high 353 points and allowed a league-low 104 points. They score on average more than 44 points per game and allow just 13.

A win on Sunday (Oct. 2) would be massive for the Sun because it would clinch them first place in the division and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Kick off on Sunday is at 12 p.m. at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops. It is available to watch here.

CollegeCollege AthleticsFootballKelownaOkanagan