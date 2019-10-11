Okanagan Sun Head Coach Jamie Boreham speaks to a referee on the sidelines in the second quarter against Vancouver Island Raiders during BCFC regular season at the Apple Bowl on Oct. 6. (Marissa Baecker - Shoot the Breeze)

Okanagan Sun grab 3rd after home victory, ready for playoff push after Thanksgiving

Sun have a week break ahead of final game of season and pending playoff run

As head coach Jamie Boreham puts it, the Okanagan Sun’s win last weekend wasn’t their best performance but it sure was entertaining.

The Sun came back from a 14-3 first-half deficit against the Vancouver Island Raiders last Sunday at the Apple Bowl to grab a 19-14 win and move into third place in the league.

In what could be their final home game of the year, the Sun came into the second half with a new attitude and scored 16 unanswered points.

Boreham said there was a message was sent at the game’s break.

“I give all the credit to the guys,” he said.

“To come out and respond after being challenged at the half-time was great to see. Both coaches and players sent a message and we got the team to buy-in, believe and execute.”

READ MORE: Mountain Film Festival bringing acclaimed Canadian alpinist to Kelowna

Boreham said the final 30 minutes of Sunday’s game could have been the Sun’s best half of football all season.

The comeback started with the offence going off to start the third quarter with an 80-year touchdown reception.

Then, it was all defence and special teams, making stops and forcing turnovers to keep the Raiders off the scoresheet in the second half.

Big plays and capitalization of opportunities on all sides of the ball will be critical as the Sun’s season winds down.

“Everything came together in the second half. It makes things easier when you put it all together on (defence, offence and special teams),” said Boreham.

READ MORE: Heat qualify for Canada-wide golf championships after 4th place finish at Okanagan Golf Club

The four teams that are playoff bound this season have been booked and the Sun currently sit third in the rankings.

Okanagan will play their final game of the regular season against the Westshore Rebels on Oct. 20 after the Thanksgiving break.

A win will cement third place for the Sun and will set up a re-match against the Rebels in the first round of the playoffs the following week.

A loss against the Rebels on Oct. 20 will bump the Sun back down to fourth spot which would lead to a first-round matchup against the league leading Langley Rams.

Boreham said the Sun will make the most of the Thanksgiving break.

“It’ll be a good break and we’re resting over the weekend,” Boreham said.

“Our destiny is in our hands and we’ll pick it up next week and put it all together for a run.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna to host BC Sports Hall of Fame 125th anniversary summit

Just Posted

Illegal hunting, ransacked U-Haul and other unsolved crimes in the Okanagan

Local RCMP and Crime Stoppers have released info about several recent crimes

Advanced polls for the federal election open today in Kelowna

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Three West Kelowna residents charged in drug trafficking investigation

Over 1.5 kg of drugs and $30,000 in cash were seized

Okanagan Sun grab 3rd after home victory, ready for playoff push after Thanksgiving

Sun have a week break ahead of final game of season and pending playoff run

Okanagan-Shuswap cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

North Okanagan clinics look overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

UPDATE: Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates present platforms at forum in Summerland

Six candidates offer views on taxation, spending, energy and trade

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

Most Read