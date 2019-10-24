The Okanagan Sun’s Tyler Going rushes Ryan Barthelson of the Langley Rams at the Apple Bowl. The Sun and Rams play the first round of the conference playoffs in Langley on Saturday. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Okanagan Sun get playoff rematch against 1st place Rams this weekend

Nearly a year after last year’s defeat, the Sun look for revenge against unbeaten Rams

As if fate itself had a say; the Okanagan Sun and Langley Rams will once again face each other in the playoffs.

After the Sun’s 16-9 loss to the Westshore Rebels last weekend, Okanagan cements its fourth position placing in the BC Football Conference (BCFC).

The result puts them on their fateful path of a rematch against the first-place and undefeated Langley Rams. The Rams defeated the Sun 39-7 almost exactly a year ago at the 2018 playoffs. Now, a presumed underdog against the 10-0 Rams, the Sun hope that fate is on their side this time around when they kick-off on Saturday.

READ MORE: UBCO Heat fall just short in final play at Hindson Cup

The Sun finished the season at 5-5 after last weekend’s loss to the Rebels. Two of those losses were at the hands of the Rams this year, who outscored the Sun 58-19.

Okanagan hopes that the experience from the 10-game season will come to its full strength when they head into Langley.

The Sun have shown that they can both score and play solid defence, but putting both together in the same game and at a consistent level, has been their biggest challenge this season.

Head coach Jamie Boreham has said all season that if this team can successfully execute, they can beat any team in the league, including the Rams.

READ MORE: Going the distance: Top Sun player looks to lead team back to glory

Earlier this week, Sun players were recognized as some of the top players from week 10 of the BCFC.

Tyler Going was named the Defensive Player of the Week while kicker Isaac Wegner was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Going, a third-year leader on the Sun’s defence, had five tackles and two QB sacks in the close loss to the Rebels while Wegner supplied the Sun with 12 punts for 505 yards.

With a win on Saturday, the Sun would advance the Sun to the Cullen Cup finals; a loss would mean the Sun would need to wait until next year for another shot at the national championships.

