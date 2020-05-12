The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League’s 20th anniversary season has been shut down due to COVID-19 without getting started. (Black Press - file photo)

Okanagan junior lacrosse league milestone season cancelled

COVID-19 wipes out 20th season of Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League before getting started

Excitement has turned to defeat.

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League has cancelled its milestone 20th anniversary season due to COVID-19.

The 2020 campaign was to see the return of Kelowna to the league in the form of the expansion Kodiaks, as well as the return of a revised Armstrong Shamrocks squad that would have played the majority of its home games in Salmon Arm.

The 2018 champion Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers were looking to rebound from a subpar 3-10-1 season in 2019. Penticton’s South Okanagan Flames were set to defend their first-ever league playoff title, having defeated the Kamloops Venom in four games in last season’s best-of-five championship.

“It is with great regret but in the best interest and safety of all involved that the TOJLL announces that the 2020 season is officially cancelled,” said commissioner Jeff Hanley of Armstrong.

“Our amazing groups of coaches and team management will continue to try and find a way to get players back on the floor for some possible exhibition games or small tournaments if at all possible as allowed. We strongly encourage any players interested in playing to keep in touch with their home teams and to watch the TOJLL website for more information.

“We look forward to a full and exciting season in 2021 and hope to see you all then.”

Hanley said league officials and team representatives have been meeting regularly and trying to schedule a season without really knowing when it would be possible.

“It is a high priority within our league to keep athletes playing, improving their skills and to build our league as a whole,” he said. “The most important consideration, however, is the health and welfare of our athletes, volunteers and fans. With the latest announcements from the provincial and federal governments, it is becoming clear that we can not hope to schedule and plan a full season within the new time frame.”

Hanley said having the league the schedule go later into the summer/fall is difficult with all other contact sports coming back at the same time, making what is already hard to find dry floor time even harder to secure.

The four-team Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League cancelled its season earlier in May.

North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse activities are still suspended until further notice, according to its website.

READ MORE: Okanagan junior lacrosse league adding two teams

READ MORE: Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League cancels season


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLacrosse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hockey parents unsure about the future of minor hockey with COVID-19
Next story
Youth soccer, minor baseball in Shuswap hope for word from provincial associations

Just Posted

Kelowna design firm re-imagines workplaces after COVID-19

Evolve Design is offering space planning packages to help business get back to work safely

We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge

Pedestrians only: Kelowna mayor wants to expand open spaces for restaurants

‘It would help create more space for businesses that are going to be losing space in light of physical distancing requirements’ - Mayor Colin Basran

West Kelowna picnic business offering intimate grad celebration

Owner Kristy Lockhart said a smaller celebration can still be just as good during this time

Kelowna council streamlines development approval process

Council voted unanimously in favour that DVP applications be separated into major and minor catergories

Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

Alleged impaired driver travels wrong way down West Kelowna street

The man was taken back to the detachment where he provided two breath samples

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Youth soccer, minor baseball in Shuswap hope for word from provincial associations

Government reps meet with B.C. associations to work out protocols for play

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Dyer: The mess that is plastic recycling

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

HERGOTT: Another dog attack in the Okanagan

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Most Read