Okanagan golfer in hunt for pair of Canadian titles

Cooper Humphreys of Kelowna/Vernon looks to become 11th golfer to win both Canadian Juvenile and Junior titles in same year

Kelowna’s Cooper Humphreys , who plays out of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, is in position to potentially win both the Canadian Juvenile and Junior Boys Golf Championships in Quebec on Thursday, Aug. 12. (Black Press - file photo)

Okanagan golfer Cooper Humphreys is in a position to make some history Thursday in Quebec.

Humphreys, from Kelowna who plays out of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, is one shot off the lead in the Junior Boys Division, and holds a whopping 10-shot lead in the 16-and-under Juvenile Boys Division, heading into the final round of the Canadian Juvenile and Junior Boys Golf Championships at Vallee du Richelieu – Le Club in Sainte-Julie, Que., 30 minutes north of Montreal.

Humphreys is trying to become the first golfer since Christopher Vandette of Beaconsfield, Que. in 2018 to win both titles in the same year. The Juvenile championship was added in 1970 with the winner receiving the Jack Bailey Trophy.

The first Canadian Junior event was held in 1938. The 2021 winner will earn an exemption into the 2022 Canadian Men’s Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur Championships.

Humphreys sits at 11-under-par after three rounds, one shot behind Junior Division leader Jean-Philippe Parr, 17, a Team Canada golf member from St. Celestin, Que., who rallied from four shots back of Humphreys Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Round 3 with a stellar 6-under-par 66. Humphreys shot a 1-under 71 to go with rounds of 66 and 68.

Fellow Team Canada member Owen Mullen of Shortts Lake, NS is tied for second with Humphreys, whose 54-hole, 205 total is good for a 10-shot lead in the Juvenile Division over Owen Kim of Oakville, Ont. Kim’s 1-under total of 215 is good for a three-way tie for fourth place in the Junior event.

Ten golfers have won both the Junior and Juvenile event in the same year, including former PGA member Jim Rutledge of Victoria.

Vernon’s Ryan Vest missed the 36-hole cut by an agonizing single shot. Vest shot rounds of 81 and 74 to sit at 11-over 155. The cut was 10-over.

Austin Armanini of Vernon began the tournament with a 9-over 81, then withdrew.

Humphreys and Vest tuned up for the Canadian Juvenile and Junior tournament by competing in the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at the Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ont.

Both made the cut. Vest finished tied for 51st at 6-over 290 with rounds of 73-71-74-72 (Par 71). Humphreys ended up in 62nd spot at 11-over 295 with scores of 75-72-75-73.

Max Sekulic of Rycroft, Alta. won the event at 17-under 267, two shots better than A.J. Ewart of Coquitlam.

• Humphreys’ dad, Scott, finished ninth at the B.C. Senior and Super Senior Men’s Golf Championships held at the Bootleg Gap Golf Course in Kimberley.

Humphreys shot rounds of 73-74 and 73 to finish at 4-over 220 (Par 71).

Other North Okanagan-Shuswap results:

Chris Chapman (Vernon, T35, +12); Ted Bilton (Vernon, T40, +14); Marty Browne (Vernon, T40, +14); Kelly Steuart (Vernon, T46, +15; T14 Super Sr.); Kevin Flynn (Salmon Arm, T81, +23); Ian J Young (Vernon, T84 +24); Robert Cartwright (Vernon, T91, +27); Kirk Andries (Vernon, T95, +28); Eric Hoffman (Lake Country, T95, +28); Tim Boyko (Enderby, T115, +36); Barry Dick (Vernon, T115, +36); Mark Longworth (Vernon, T117, +37; T44 Super Senior).

READ MORE: Okanagan golfers qualify for Canadian Junior championships

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Golf