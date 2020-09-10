Okanagan golf pros earn PGA of B.C. accolades

Professionals from two Vernon golf courses were recognized among the best in the Interior

Kyla Inaba of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort is a 2020 PGA of BC Awards regional recipient for Teacher of the Year, the association announced Thursday, Sept. 10. (Predator Ridge Resort)

A pair of Vernon golf pros have made the cut as the PGA of British Columbia announced its list of 2020 regional award winners.

The annual golf awards are given out in 11 categories, with one professional in each category chosen for the Lower Mainland, Kootenays/Northern B.C., Interior and Vancouver Island regions. All regional recipients are now in the running for the provincewide award in their category, with the honourees to be announced next month.

Kyla Inanba, apprentice professional at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort, is the Interior’s Teacher of the Year recipient. The certified Titleist Performance Institute instructor joined Predator Ridge after five years of professional play on the Symetra Tour, Australian Ladies Tour and the former Canadian Women’s Tour.

Austin Bosquet of Hillview Golf Course was the Interior’s pick for in the Apprentice Professional of the Year category. Bosquet was named one of PGA BCs top 100 golf professionals last year.

Kelowna’s Okanagan Golf Club was named the Interior’s Golf Facility of the Year, while club pros Josh Horsthuis and Clay Stothers earned awards for Junior Golf Leader of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Awards were also given to Jason McKinlay and Bruce Vermee of Kelowna’s Harvest Golf Club. Vermee was named this year’s top head professional in the Interior while McKinley got the nod for Class “A” Professional of the Year honours.

Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club can boast of James Presnail, who earned the Interior title for Executive Professional of the Year.

PGA of BC members will vote for their preferred candidate in each category, which will influence the decision made by the award program’s final selection committee.

This year’s regional recipients will be honoured during the 2020 PGA of BC Awards Celebration, which will be broadcast online Wednesday, Oct. 14.

READ MORE: Canadian athletes hopeful Tokyo Games can still happen if no vaccine

READ MORE: Vernon venue amps up the Roster with indoor Spikeball, league

Brendan Shykora

Golf