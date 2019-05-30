Okanagan FC players (in dark jerseys) make a play for the ball in OKFC action this past weekend. Photo: One10 Sports Photography.

Okanagan FC drop first two games of season, confident in bounce back

OKFC is back in Pacific Coast Soccer League action in Victoria this weekend

The Okanagan Football Club (OKFC) isn’t notably concerned with the back-to-back losses to start their season in the Pacific Coast Soccer League (PCSL).

After the two tight games against Penticton and Kamloops, OKFC is feeling confident their level of play hasn’t suffered and that their first season in the PCSL is still on the right track.

Head coach Andrew Stevenson said the opening weekend was a tough lesson for the squad.

“We need to be at our max level. It’s quite clear every game is going to be a battle,” he said.

“The level of competition was great, everyone is capable of beating everyone else.”

After putting together a local and competitive soccer team almost out of thin air, the club has come a long way from initial roster tryouts in early March to playing their first game in the PCSL, one of the highest levels of men’s soccer that spans through the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and the Coast.

Though the team suffered two losses in their first two games, Stevenson said that the team’s talent is very apparent but chemistry is still needed. A 2-0 loss to Penticton on Saturday and a 2-1 loss to Kamloops on Sunday was not reflective of the team’s overall performance.

“We’re still figuring out how our teammates play and how they fit on the field, and the chemistry on the field is improving every day.”

“We were a bit lackadaisical at our focus in key moments (in the first two games),” Stevenson said. “We were every bit competitive in both games, and going forward we’ll be relentless and more assured in those key moments.”

The club is looking to make an impact on local soccer experiences in the Okanagan. The team looks forward to creating a great environment for fans with the home opener scheduled for June 9 at the Apple Bowl.

Though it’s the first season for the team, OKFC hopes fan involvement and participation will contribute to a competitive atmosphere when opposing teams come to play in Kelowna.

“There’s a lot of buzz. People are excited about us playing at the Apple Bowl, and we’re excited to claim it as our home field. We made this team to bring a true competitive soccer level back to Kelowna for kids, fans and the community,” Stevenson said.

The team’s focus right now, however, is on this weekend’s games, as they take on the Victoria Highlanders on Saturday, before facing the Mid Isle Mariners on Sunday.

Coach Stevenson said they need to be mindful of the travel effects on the team as they look for their first win.

“We’re capable of playing against excellent opponents and getting the results, we just need to be solid and organized, with faith in our approach and system.”

Okanagan FC returns to Kelowna for their first home game of the season on June 9.

More information can be found at okanaganfc.com.

