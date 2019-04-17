Okanagan curler joining world champs – one event only

Vernon’s Jim Cotter to fill in at third for Sweden’s Niklas Edin rink at Grand Slam event in Saskatoon

Jim Cotter is brushing up on his Swedish.

The eight-time B.C. men’s curling champion from Vernon has been added to the roster of reigning men’s world champion Niklas Edin’s roster for the Humpty’s Champions Cup in Saskatoon next week, part of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling schedule.

The event, being played at Merlis Belsher Place, is on at the same time as the world mixed doubles curling championships taking palce in Stavanger, Norway.

Cotter is replacing Edin third Oskar Eriksson.

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Jim Cotter team wins men’s provincial curling title

Cotter’s former teammate, John Morris, is also a super spare. Morris will fill in as skip for American Olympic gold medalist John Shuster’s rink. Shuster is competing at the world mixed doubles championship.

Also turning Swedish is Scotland’s Eve Muirhead, who is joining Anna Hasselborg’s squad.

A number of other rinks in the Humpty’s Champions Cup will have different looking lineups due to the world mixed doubles event, retirement or pregnancies.

The 2019 Humpty’s Champions Cup starts next Tuesday and features 15 men’s teams and 15 women’s teams who have won high-profile events in order to qualify.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ice Breaker tournament returns to Lake Country
Next story
Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curling championships

Just Posted

Kelowna Fringe Fest gets new life

The Arts Council of the Okanagan delivers a newer local festival

Kelowna Raiders primed for return

The lacrosse team re-joins Thompson Okanagan Senoir Lacrosse League April 26

UPDATE: Power has been returned to Peachland

Peachlanders were without power since 10:40 a.m. this morning

Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curling championships

It will be the 4th time Kelowna has hosted a world championships

Police search for erratic Kelowna driver who hit side of children’s bus

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

Okanagan curler joining world champs – one event only

Vernon’s Jim Cotter to fill in at third for Sweden’s Niklas Edin rink at Grand Slam event in Saskatoon

Family holds memorial golf tournament for Kelowna BC SPCA volunteer

The family of Amiee Parks will host a golf tourament and raise funds for the BC SPCA

Trial dates set in Okanagan cold case

Man accused of killing wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986 will have trial in Kelowna

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

Concert to benefit Critteraid

Steve Rodgers will perform in Summerland on April 20

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

Friend of alleged gunman in ‘absolute shock’ after four killed in Penticton

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

Most Read