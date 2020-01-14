Okanagan College Coyotes split first basketball games of 2020

The ‘Yotes men and women grab a win each against the Langara Falcons

The first games of the 2020 basketball season for Okanagan College saw the Coyotes’ teams each pick up a win in double-header weekend action.

With a tough match-up against the Langara Falcons, the Coyotes’ mens team picks up their fifth win of the season while the women notched their third. Both wins for the Coyotes’ squads keep OC in the middle of the pack of the league rankings as the second half of the season has officially tipped off.

Despite the pair of OC losses, mens head coach Dino Gini said that the win’s were hard-fought.

“All in all, it was a win we needed against a very good Langara team,” said Gini.

The Coyotes men team dropped game one against the Falcons on Friday night, then picked up the needed win Saturday night in the rematch.

Lack of care for the ball and bad defence did OC in in the 88-77 loss, but the Coyotes fixed their game plans and came out to a 88-85 win in game two where they made 15 3-pointers. Matt Lafontaine carried the ‘Yotes in both games, notching 14 points in game one and 32 points in game two.

“We were much better (in game two). We had great contribution from the bench.”

READ MORE: Goods and bads in Okanagan College basketball home-opener

READ MORE: New Okanagan College facility given financial boost by Central Okanagan Foundation

In womens action, the Coyotes also dropped game one of a two games series against the Falcons.

The ‘Yotes Jordan Kemper and Jordan Andres helped lead OC in both games on both ends of the court. Kemper finished the weekend with a combined 30 points and 15 rebounds while Andres had 28 points and 20 rebounds.

Sapna Deo added a combined 27 points as the Coyotes prepare to face the undefeated VIU Mariners, the league’s top team.

READ MORE:

The men will also take on the Mariners this weekend where VIU sits second in league standings and only one win ahead of the Coyotes.

Okanagan College will return to home court Feb. 14 for the last three games of the season.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.