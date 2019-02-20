Okanagan College books playoff trip in first season in PacWest basketball

Both the mens and womens basketball programs are heading to the playoffs.

In their inaugural year in the PacWest league of collegiate level basketball, the Okanagan College Coyotes mens’ and womens’ basketball teams are going to the playoffs.

The Coyotes are coming off a match-up against the Capilano Blues in their last weekend of the regular season. The Coyotes took the two game series over the Blues, who rank 14th nationally, in their first back to back wins of the season. The two massive wins allowed the Coyotes to finish the season 7-11.

Through what seems like fate, the Coyotes and Blues will meet in the first round of the playoffs.

“Winning both games in Capilano is huge, I am excited for the players and our coaching staff,” said head coach Dino Gini. “We get to enjoy it for a bit but we have to get back to work as we will be playing them again next week, and I’m sure they will be ready for what will be an exciting match-up.”

In the first match-up, the Coyotes dominated the first half, but had to stay strong in the second, as the Blues came out firing. The Coyotes took game one 84-75, with Christian Williams, the Coyotes’ newest addition, taking over with 28 points and 21 rebounds.

Williams continued his impressive weekend the next day, leading the Coyotes to tight 84-80 win with his 17 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists. Coyotes’ Curtis Wilson finished with 31 points through the weekend, while Davide Ciancio had 28 to propel the Coyotes through the tough weekend match-up.

The Coyotes’ women squad weren’t as fortunate in their match-up with the Blues. The women played while missing several starters but still battled against the home team. The girls dropped game one 67-52, and then 65-39 in game two. The Coyotes look to have players return from injury as playoffs are scheduled to start Feb. 28.

Both programs for Okanagan College play their first playoff games in the PacWest starting Feb. 28 at Douglas College.

