Off-season recruiting begins for Okanagan Football Club

OKFC is inviting new players ahead of the 2020 season

The Okanagan Football Club is wasting no time in their talent search for next season.

OKFC’s inaugural season in the Pacific Coast Soccer League concluded earlier this year with the team breaking expectations and advancing to the league playoffs where they were unable to inch out a win in the first round.

In early preparations for next season, one in which coach Andrew Stevenson said they will continue to battle for the leagues’ championships, the OKFC is hosting open sessions to players interested in cracking next year’s roster.

“Two sessions aimed at identifying talented players who could improve the squad in the coming 2020 season,” said Stevenson.

Players are invited to two weekend sessions at Mission Turf Field: Saturday from 12 – 2 p.m. and Sunday from 5 – 7 p.m.

Interested players are asked to contact andrew@okanaganfc.com.

