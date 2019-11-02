Novak’s hat-trick leads Rockets to lopsided win

The Kelowna Rockets returned to home ice after a 16-day break and blasted off to a 6-2 victory.

Kelowna hosted the Prince George Cougars and got off to a hot start with import player Pavel Novak racing out of the game to score the Rockets’ first three goals for his first career hat-trick. The Rockets would stay in control the entire match as nine Kelowna players would tally at least one point in the win.

On top of Novak’s four point night was Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote again leading Kelowna as they picked up their ninth win of the season and improve to 9-4-1-1. Foote picked up a goal and three assists Friday night as he continues his hot streak with his 21st points of the season.

Leif Mattson and Alex Swetlikoff picked up the other two goals for the Rockets.

New-coming Kelowna skater Kobe Mohr, the former Kamloops Blazers that was added to the Rockets’ roster in light of forward Kyle Topping’s injury, found some immediate production playing along side Foote as he picked up two assists in his first-ever game with the Rockets.

Novak’s Friday night performance earned him the WHL’s 2nd Star of the Night across the entire league.

Kelowna moves into first in the B.C. division with the victory.

The Rockets next face the Victoria Royals at home on Nov. 6.

