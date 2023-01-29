North Okanagan Knights defenceman Tyson McCaig walks into the slot and fires home his first goal of the season, with teammate Brodie Pearson setting a perfect screen in front of Kelowna goalie Caleb Muri, during the Knights’ 7-1 KIJHL win over the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 28, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Tanya Seibel photo)

North Okanagan Knights thump Kelowna Chiefs

KIJHL - Knights score game’s first seven goals en route to 7-1 victory in Armstrong

Seven straight goals propelled the North Okanagan Knights to a 7-1 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League victory over the Kelowna Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 28, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The two teams complete a weekend home-and-home series today, Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Rutland Arena at 5 p.m.

The Knights scored the first seven goals before Dain Levesque spoiled Austin Seibel’s shutout bid with a powerplay goal at 13:13 of the third period.

Matthew Johnston and Brodie Pearson, on the man advanage with one second remaining in the first period, gave North Okanagan a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Kevin-Thomas Walters, Devin Jameson, Collin Kozijn and Carson Devine added goals in the middle frame, and Tyson McCaig, with his first of the year off the post and in, rounded out the Knights’ scoring.

North Okanagan peppered Chiefs goalie Caleb Muri with 55 shots while Seibel finished the game with 26 saves.

Kelowna played the contest without defenceman Zach Peitsch, seriously injured by a stick to the throat Friday, Jan. 27, in Grand Forks. The Chiefs posted on their Twitter feed that Peitsch continues to recover and remains in intensive care. A picture shows Peitsch giving thumbs up.

Peitsch and Seibel were teammates at the Prospects Games in Chilliwack in November 2022.

North Okanagan’s victory, combined with Summerland’s 5-4 loss in 100 Mile House to the Wranglers, pushes the Knights’ lead in third place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division to nine points over the Steam. Both teams have six regular-season games remaining.

North OK sits 11 points behind the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes, who beat the Chase Heat 2-1 in overtime Saturday.

