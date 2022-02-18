North Okanagan Knights fall to top team in the KIJHL

The Knights lost to the Osoyoos Coyotes by a score of 7-2 Wednesday night

The Osoyoos Coyotes handed the North Okanagan Knights a 7-2 loss at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Centre Wednesday night (Feb. 16).

The Knights opened the scoring off a goal from Paison Butler just over one minute into the game, but the Coyotes answered back with two goals later in the period, the second a shorthanded tally off the stick of Tegan Neuman.

Midway through the second, Adam Mueller tied the game at two goals apiece with his 12th of the season. Then on a Coyotes powerplay, Noah Eisenhut put his team back on top with his eighth goal of the year.

It was all Coyotes after that point as the team scored four unanswered goals in the third period — including another shorthanded marker.

The Knights went 0/5 on the powerplay and surrendered 38 shots in the defeat. Coyotes forward Ethan McKinley was named the first star of the game with a goal and two assists on the night.

The Knights are out of the playoff picture as they sit in last place in the KIJHL’s Bill Ohlhausen Division with 23 points in 40 games. On the other end of the spectrum, the Coyotes have clinched first place in the league with 70 points in 40 games.

The Knights are back in action Friday, Feb. 18 against the Chase Heat at the Art Holding Memorial Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

