Minor hockey is unlikely to be rushed back into action, even if Vancouver is picked as a hub city for the NHL playoffs. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

The possible return of professional hockey to B.C. if Vancouver is approved as a hub city is unlikely to affect minor hockey in the province, according to association officials.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry endorsed a proposal to make Vancouver a playoff hub city for the NHL’s proposed return for playoff hockey in July, leading to questions if hockey at other levels will return sooner than expected.

BC Hockey officials, however, don’t expect that to happen.

“Totally two separate scenarios, but that would be a question for the Health Authority who are outlining both situations,” BC Hockey vice president of Communications and Events Keegan Goodrich said in an email to Black Press Media.

“I’m sure they have the measures in place should the NHL return to Vancouver (Create the bubble etc.) that aren’t possible to achieve in Amateur hockey. Comparison of a few hundred people in NHL games to 50,000+ people who play amateur hockey in B.C.”

BC Hockey is following guidelines outlined by viaSport and Hockey Canada, Goodrich noted.

ViaSport’s guidelines are set by the provincial health authority. Organized sports are expected to return as part of Phase Four of the provincial government’s Restart Plan, which is conditional upon either wide vaccination, community immunity or broad successful treatments.

Phase Two is currently being implemented.

BC Minor Hockeyhockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Just Posted

Sausage factory fire sparks Okanagan history lesson

Former sausage maker leaves a legacy

The importance of celebrating pride during COVID-19: Central Okanagan School District

The month celebrates the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities

Central Okanagan Public Schools stands with Black Lives Matter movement

The District is increasing awareness of issues that continue to impact students and the community

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for South and Central Okanagan

The storm may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain

Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Police deployed a spike strip along Westside Road prior to the arrest

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, White Rock

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

Heavily armed police presence in Kelowna

RCMP swarmed the 900 block of Leon Avenue on Thursday afternoon

COLUMN: Explore our universe (at a distance)

Okanagan Regional Library offers virtual summer program for children

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

Summerland tasting rooms opening to the public

Bottleneck Drive members following provincial guidelines as they reopen

‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

‘I want to tell people how this virus almost killed me,’ award-winning volunteer Atish Ram says

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

Most Read