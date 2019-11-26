Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters, left, speaks to players during practice for the NHL Heritage Classic outdoor hockey game in Regina on Friday, October 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

The NHL said Tuesday it is investigating allegations Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward Akim Aliu when he and the Nigerian-born player were in the minors a decade ago.

The NHL called the alleged behaviour “repugnant and unacceptable.” The league added it will have no further comment until it looks into what happened more thoroughly.

Aliu tweeted Monday that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” Aliu said he “rebelled against him,” and Peters responded by asking Chicago Blackhawks executives John McDonough and Stan Bowman to send Aliu to a lower minor league level.

The tweet did not name Peters specifically, but referred to a “protege” of fired Toronto coach Mike Babcock’s who is now in Calgary. Babcock has been a mentor to Peters since Babcock coached him in college.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the team is investigating the allegations Aliu raised during Calgary’s overtime loss at Pittsburgh. Peters was not made available following Monday night’s game.

“I haven’t had the chance to sit down with Bill or our people internally to talk about this and get to the bottom of it,” Treliving said. “We take these matters very, very seriously.”

The Blackhawks issued a statement saying nothing had previously been brought to their attention regarding Peters and Aliu before Monday. The team added it had no affect on any player personnel decisions involving Aliu.

Email and voice messages left with Aliu have not been returned to The Associated Press. The Flames were scheduled to practice Tuesday in Buffalo, where they close a four-game road trip Wednesday night.

The timing of the allegations come with the Flames slumping. They’re 1-5-2 in their past eight a year after Calgary won a franchise-record 50 games in Peters’ first season as coach.

Peters was hired by Calgary after spending four seasons coaching the Carolina Hurricanes. The 54-year-old made the jump to Rockford after leading the Western Hockey League Spokane Chiefs to a Memorial Cup championship in 2008.

Aliu played under Peters during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. He was demoted to the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL during the 2009-10 season. Aliu, who was born in Africa but raised in Ukraine and Canada, later played seven NHL games over two seasons with Calgary. The 30-year-old Aliu has had a transient career since being selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2007 draft.

He’s not playing this season after appearing in 14 games with Orlando of the East Coast Hockey League last year. The Solar Bears were Aliu’s 11th team over a six-year span, which included stops in Russia, Sweden and Slovakia.

Aliu’s tweet were prompted after reports surfaced of how poorly Babcock dealt with his players in Toronto. Forward Mitch Marner confirmed that during his rookie season Babcock asked him to rank Maple Leafs players in order of hardest to least-hardest working. Babcock then shared Marner’s list with numerous players.

ALSO READ: A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg
Next story
Rutland Secondary finishes 14th at B.C. soccer provincials

Just Posted

31st annual Tree Light Up and winter market to kick-off holiday season in Kelowna

Water St. from Doyle Ave. to Queensway roundabout will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rutland Secondary finishes 14th at B.C. soccer provincials

The Voodos finished 14th out of the top 16 teams in the province

Darryl Lenox headlines New Year’s Eve take over at Freddy’s Brewpub

Attendees will enjoy a night of drinks, dinner, comedy and a live DJ

Kelowna Legacy Group continues push for public appeal over proposed use of city land

The group’s new website details a vision for downtown Kelowna, including the former RCMP site

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

Homeless encampment on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Glacier National Park art retreat program looking for artists for summer of 2020

The art created will be showcased at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre and tour the province

North Okanagan group brings in young talent to celebrate Beethoven

NOCCA presents An Evening Celebrating Beethoven Dec. 1

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Most Read