New ringette school amplifying the sport in the Okanagan

A school program to boost local interest in ringette has come to the Okanagan.

Amplify Ringette School was started by ringette players, parents and fans Tessa Russell and Danielle Walker, who aim to bring the rising ringette culture to light for local players and fans.

“We realized that many provinces offer complementary ringette skills programs to foster long term athlete development and create players at a competitive level,” said a statement from Amplify Ringette.

“As parents of ringette players, we love the sport and the life lessons that our children are learning through their sport.”

As the only ringette school currently in the Okanagan, there’s an estimate 500 players in the Thompson-Okanagan in the u9 to Masters levels. Amplify Ringette provides programs for both boys and girls, and looks to offer complementary ringette skills to foster long term athlete development throughout the valley.

“We would support the work of the local ringette associations in the same way that hockey schools develop strong athletes alongside the minor hockey associations,” the statement read.

The school welcomes everyone to camps and programs, and the first spring league starts March 31.

“It’s the sport that few think about but those who play, play for a lifetime.”

