Montreal Canadiens celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Montreal Canadiens celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Montreal Canadiens could advance to Stanley Cup final on Quebec’s Fête nationale

North America’s most successful hockey team one win away from first final appearance since 1993

For the first time since 1993, the Montreal Canadiens are one win away from the Stanley Cup final.

Tonight’s game — being played in Montreal — coincides with Quebec’s Fête nationale holiday.

At some Montreal bars, patrons have been told to arrive between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. if they want to get a table to watch the 8 p.m. game.

Quebec’s COVID-19 restrictions require bar patrons to be seated and dancing is not allowed.

Bar operators in downtown Montreal say the Habs’ playoff run has led to a dramatic increase in business, following months of COVID-19 closures.

Still, some say they’re worried victory celebrations may get out of control.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Habs a win away from Stanley Cup final after 4-1 victory over Vegas

NHLQuebec

Previous story
Moving into management next step in Sedin twins’ hockey development

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Laughter is mostly a social response, rather than a reaction to a joke

Sofie Hartwick, a Lake Country pianist with autism plays beautifully spontaneous pieces in her debut 10-song album titled Journeys. (Contributed)
TAYLOR: It just wells up inside

Bands played live from atop two downtown Vernon buildings June 19, 2021, during Downtown Vernon Association's Sunshine Day. (PixelSkyPhotography)
Vernon’s Sunshine Day a hit

Vernon's Spiritleaf, at 2400 53 Ave., is preparing for a busy 4-20 on April 20, 2020, owner Sarah Ballantyne said. (Spiritleaf)
Vernon cannabis retailer says delivery service a long time coming