Midfielder Romero to join Heat men’s soccer

“I am excited to come to UBCO and experience both the academic and athletic opportunities offered.”

Tali Romero, who plays with Coquitlam Metro Ford, will add offense for upcoming Canada West season

Looking to add scoring to the 2018 Heat men’s soccer roster, head coach Dante Zanatta has recruited a top offensive-minded midfielder from Vancouver.

Tali Romero plays the centre attacking, mid position in the B.C. Soccer Premier League for the Coquitlam Metro Ford club

Last season Romero and the Metro Ford squad won the provincial championship, BCSPL League Cup and placed fourth at nationals.

The 5-foot-11 Romero will graduate this spring from Burnaby Central where the striker has been apart of the Wildcat the soccer program since Grade 8.

Romero plans to study biochemistry or microbiology when he arrives at UBC Okanagan with the goal of going to Medical School in the near future.

Also on Romero’s soccer resume is a selection by the Celtic Academy in Scotland, where he attended an ID camp in Florida in June 2016. Romero continues to train in the mentorship program of the Celtic affiliate in Vancouver.

Romero had an excellent experience with coach Dante Zanatta as a player, spurring spurred the talented midfielder to choose UBC Okanagan as the right institution to achieve both his athletic and academic goals.

“Coach Dante came to give a training session to my team back in the spring of 2017 and I really liked his coaching style,”Romero said. “I was also impressed with his great coaching achievements, and many people spoke well of him. I have always looked toward studying and graduating with a degree from UBC, but wanted to experience living away from home and Vancouver. The Science program at UBCO is outstanding, it will allow me to possibly do a co-op program, and a good variety of experiences that will help me in process of applying to med school.”

“I am excited to come to UBCO and experience both the academic and athletic opportunities offered. I look forward to stepping up to a new level of competitive soccer and I am committed to working hard and playing my best to lead the Heat on to success.”

Romero will join a quartet of new recruits on Zanatta’s squad when training camp opens up this summer.

The Canada West soccer schedule will be released in the middle of June.

